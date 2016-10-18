Ben Logan voters will be asked to renew levy that expires in 2018

Administrators at Benjamin Logan Schools seek to be on the cutting edge of new student-focused learning initiatives and believe support is growing among residents and businesses within the district.

Community support for the direction of the district will be tested at the ballot box soon enough as school board members learned Monday in a regular meeting the school plans to ask voters to renew its existing current expenses levy.

Treasurer Mandy France said in her presentation of an updated five-year forecast that board members should prepare to submit a renewal of a five-year levy that has raised about $1.19 million per year for the district.

The five-year projections presented to the board Monday assume renewal of that levy, which expires in 2018. Still, the budget forecasts annual deficits ranging from about $108,299 this year to about $4.1 million in 2021.

“The forecast includes renewal of the district’s emergency levy; the levy will generate approximately $1,795,752 in (fiscal year) 2021,” according to the budget document submitted to the board.

“Without the levy the district would experience an even greater revenue shortfall.”

