Making the right choice

Logan County eighth-graders will learn about making the right choices through a program presented by Midwest Regional Educational Service Center.

Kelli Bader of the Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities, left, works with Bellefontaine Middle Schools students on a station about diversity during the Choices program presented by Midwest Regional Educational Service Center. Students use oven mitts to open candy, wear a mask to o open and pour water and participate in other activities to understand what simple tasks are like with disabilities. (PHOTO | MIDWEST REGIONAL EDUCATIONAL SERVICE CENTER)

The program kicked off Friday at Bellefontaine Middle School where a number of volunteers shared information that helps students make right choices in such areas as texting, social media, diversity, values, self-esteem and self-confidence, respect and responsibility, family and life structures, conflict management, destressing, communication and health.

The program, which is made possible through many community volunteers and sponsors, will be shared Thursday at Indian Lake and Riverside school districts and Benjamin Logan hosts the program Nov. 14.

A smaller version of the program previously was presented to just 20 students in each school. School administrators determined it should be shared with all eighth-graders.