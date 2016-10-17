West Liberty Dollar General to open early December

An additional retail option is on track to open in West Liberty just in time for the final holiday shopping push.

Planning for a December openng is a Dollar General store in the 6000 block of Township Road 189, West Liberty, across from Green Hills Center. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Dollar General is scheduled to open a new store on the north edge of town Dec. 5.

It is located in the 6000 block of County Road 189, situated between West Liberty Lumber and Kroger Northern Floral Center. The retail location sits directly across the street from the Green Hills Community.

The building itself is about 9,100 square feet, according to project plans. It features approximately 7,300 square feet of retail space for general merchandise, clothing and apparel, some toys and limited grocery items such as bread and milk, some frozen foods and pantry goods.

