Thomas & Marker signs first city port authority agreement

Local officials this week signed the first port authority agreement, opening the way for more development of a new industrial park off west Sandusky Avenue.

HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: A farmer harvests soybeans as construction of a 72,000-square-foot NEX warehouse continues this week at 1400 block of west Sandusky Avenue. The land is being developed as an industrial park under a public-private partnership between the Bellefontaine Finance and Development Authority and Thomas & marker Construction Co.

ABOVE: The planned 120-acre industrial park is superimposed on an aerial map of the land. (AERIAL PHOTO | MAC MCGINNIS)

Thomas & Marker Construction Co. will use the Bellefontaine Finance and Development Authority’s status to avoid sales tax on the materials it is using to build a 72,000-square-foot distribution center for NEX Transport.

It is expected to be completed yet this year as part of a $10 million expansion of the company’s local presence.

About $2 million will be used on the 1400 W. Sandusky Ave. project, while the rest will be spent on a 100,000-square-foot expansion at the NEX’s State Route 287 campus near East Liberty.

“This public-private partnership is a very positive step for the economic development of the community and serves as a model for future development,” Thomas & Marker President Randy Marker said, adding the FDA’s board and its legal counsel acted quickly to get the deal finalized.

