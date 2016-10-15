A little help from friends

Beatles tribute band to draw on local connections in Friday show

WannaBeatles Tree

Members of the WannaBeatles are, clockwise from bottom left, Nathan Burbank, Bryan Cumming, David Toledo and Dennis Scott. (PHOTO | WANNABEATLES)

HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Bellefontaine Mayor Ben Stahler, sporting a Beatles-inspired black wig, reads from a proclamation declaring Friday, Oct. 21, to be Beatles Day in Bellefontaine. The Grammy-nominated tribute band WannaBeatles performs at the Holland Theatre that evening. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

When it comes to getting help from their friends, the WannaBeatles have a leg up in Bellefontaine.

Not only is the wife of a member of the Grammy-nominated tribute band a city native, but Bellefontaine’s mayor is a showman with a penchant for the Fab Four band from across the pond.

The band plays at the Holland Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a set that will include a performance of A Little Help from My Friends, featuring Mayor Ben Stahler, who has issued a proclamation that Friday is Beatles Day in Bellefontaine.

