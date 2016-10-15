Tasty harvest

Logan County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Bonnie Klingelhofer serves herself potato salad from a buffet of items for a harvest meal Friday celebrating the Logan County Jail’s garden for the 2016 season at the 284 S. County Road 32 complex. Other freshly-made items including cucumber slaw, pasta salad , coleslaw and toppings like sliced tomatoes and onions for grilled hamburgers and hot dogs. A number of vegetables and fruits were grown this year at the jail’s three-acre garden plot, including onions, potatoes, green beans, lettuce, leaf spinach, radishes, kohlrabi, watermelon, zucchini, squash, cucumbers, peppers and asparagus, said Jail Administrator Lt. Greg Patrick, who helps organize the garden’s operations. Inmates earn good time credit by working in the garden, and jail kitchen staff incorporate produce from the garden into the daily menu. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)