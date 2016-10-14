Iron Man walking

Bush hog victim reunited with first responders

Scott Boyd, right, gives a hug to Macochee Ambulance District paramedic Eric Yoder outside a CareFlight helicopter that landed at the Quest Community Church for a blood drive on Thursday afternoon. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Scott Boyd hugs Erin Rodgers, the CareFlight nurse who administered CPR to keep him alive en route to Miami Valley Regional Medical Center after he was severely injured in a bush hog accident on Aug. 12. Ms. Rodgers, other CareFlight nurses and local first responders who helped save Mr. Boyd went to a blood drive at Quest Community Church to reunite with their patient who has returned home and is walking again. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

The first responders and helicopter crew that treated West Liberty resident Scott Boyd after a severe bush hog accident weren’t certain they would ever see their patient alive again.

It was much more a miracle that Mr. Boyd would be home among family and walking again just two months after the tragic incident.

“I would say it is by the grace of God,” paramedic Eric Yoder of the Macochee Ambulance District said Thursday afternoon during an American Red Cross Blood Drive at Quest Community Church, 110 South St., West Liberty, to celebrate Mr. Boyd’s miraculous recovery.

“It’s awesome; there’s no two ways about it,” paramedic Chris Jones added. “With everyone’s teamwork we pulled it off.”

