Donations, support flood Soteria House

Day of Hope celebrated

Participants at the 2016 Logan County Domestic Violence Awareness Day Ceremony Thursday release balloons, symbolizing hope and healing for victims, at the conclusion of the event at Union Station, 613 Hamilton Ave., Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR(

The Logan County community has welcomed a new shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault with open arms. Support has been offered in many different forms to individuals and their children who have fled from their abusers to the Soteria House, shelter representatives said Thursday during the 2016 Logan County Domestic Violence Awareness Day Ceremony hosted by Union Station, 613 Hamilton St.

Some of the support has come in the form of comforting items, like 25 quilts donated by Bellefontaine First Church of God members that shelter clients get to keep when they move into their own homes.

Other contributions have included supplies of toiletries and practical items donated by Indian Lake Community Church, Huntsville Presbyterian Church, the Bellefontaine Rotary Club, employees of NEX and many other generous individuals and churches. Clothing drives conducted at Goody’s also collected approximately $13,000 worth of clothing items to benefit shelter residents, noted Debbie Brownlee, shelter program director for New Directions of Consolidated Care Inc.

In fact, the cumulative value of the donations, local grants and in-kind work has added up to $80,000 this year, which satisfies the requirements of the shelter’s state grant that provides operating funds, Ms. Brownlee explained at the Day of Hope ceremony.

“We feel very blessed to have such generous and kind people living in our community who are looking out for us and are going out of their way to meet our needs,” she said.

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!