Wendy’s restaurant getting modern ‘refresh’

The city’s Wendy’s restaurant is getting a new look but should return to business as normal by the end of the month.

The Wendy’s resaturant dining room is closed for remodeling through Oct. 26. The drive-through window at the 700 S. Main St. restaurant remains open, but is expected to close for five days next week. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

“It’s a refresh,” Chris Winch, chief operating officer of the local business Better Food Systems, said. “When we’re done we will have a whole new dining room, new signage and a new mansard around the building.”

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!