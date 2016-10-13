A floral tribute

Roses carved from courthouse wood to benefit art league

Local carver Bob Holderman shows off the six wooden roses he carved from pieces of cherry wood from the original Logan County Courthouse tower. The roses are being auctioned to benefit the Logan County Art League and are available to view at the league’s 127 E. Columbus Ave. office. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Local residents or businesses can own a piece of the original Logan County Courthouse tower in the form of a decorative rose crafted by a local artisan.

The Logan County Art League is currently conducting a silent auction for six cherry wood roses carved by Bob Holderman.

“After they tore down the courthouse tower, I found these pieces of pine and four or five nice pieces of cherry,” Mr. Holderman said. “I made these roses and bases for two more Indian sculptures.” The Indian sculptures were presented this week to Bellefontaine City Mayor Ben Stahler.

He estimates the wood, which would have been part of the original 1870 construction, to be at least 200 years old.

