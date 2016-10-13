Bequest funds Fairview Cemetery improvements

Richland Township headstone foundations replaced, trees trimmed, structure erected

With winter on the horizon, Richland Township Trustees expect a new structure made possible by the generosity of a woman who never lived in the township will be a godsend to grieving families.

Earlier this year, the trustees learned $100,000 was bequeathed to the township to be used at Fairview Cemetery.

The deceased was Martha Shough of Upper Arlington, who died Oct. 8, 2013, at the age of 98. Her husband Leonard O. Shough, who died Aug. 12, 1989, was a native of the area and has family buried in Fairview Cemetery, including his parents, Martin and Anna Shough, and several siblings. The couple, however, never had children.

“She had relatives here but she never lived here,” Trustee Phil Alloway said, noting that former trustee Charles Kotterman knew her as a great-aunt.

