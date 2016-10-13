DENTAL DILIGENCE

Dr. Jason Robson provides a dental consult Wednesday with city resident Shawna Powell during an adult dental clinic organized by the Logan County Health District at Robson Family Dentistry, 240 E. Sandusky Ave., Bellefontaine. Ms. Powell was one of 16 patients seen by Dr. Robson and his father, also Dr. Jason Robson, and their staff for screenings, X-rays and cleanings, made possible through a $2,000 “Healthy Mouth, Heathier You” Delta Dental Foundation/Brighter Futures Community Grant received by the health district. LCHD Nursing Director Kay Schroer said the dental practice was generous in donating the staff’s time on their day off for this clinic and for a previous clinic earlier this year. The health district has applied for a similar dental grant for 2017 activities, and will find out in December if they received the grant. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)