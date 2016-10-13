Halloween Happenings

• Countywide Beggars’ Night — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27

• Halloween Kidfest — 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Logan County History Center, 521 E. Columbus Ave.; appearance by Barney Fife character, children encouraged to dress as Mayberry characters; games, activities and 3:30 p.m. costume contest; take non-perishable food item for admission.

• Ring of Lights Halloween Walk — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Blue Jacket Park, starting at high school parking lot, for children age preschool through second-grade; rain date, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23; register in advance by calling (937) 592-3475.

• Literature to Scare and Delight — 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, Mac-O-Chee Castle; 90-minute Pumpkin Lore presentation with puppets, pantomime by professional puppeteer, Pam Clouse; pumpkin painting, apple bobbing and a dark cellar walk.

• Recovery Zone Halloween Party — 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 440 S. St. Paris St.; food, games, costume contest.

