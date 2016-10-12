Life’s about to get sweeter

Ambassador beating breast cancer with help of early detection

“They’re teaching now in medical school that a major stress event can cause cancer, I think there is a definite stress link there for me.” –Dixie Kopus (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE PHOTO BOOTH)

Life has handed her some seriously sour lemons lately, but Dixie Kopus has transformed those difficulties with her sweet disposition and “made lemonade” to refresh and strengthen those around her. She is now serving as a women’s health advocate and one of three local Breast Cancer Awareness Month ambassadors through Mary Rutan Hospital during October.

The 44-year-old West Liberty resident, along with Rushsylvania area resident Kendra Campbell, 39, and city resident Debra Robb, 41, each are part of the local hospital’s awareness campaign concerning the importance of early detection and regular mammograms for beating breast cancer.

Photos of the three women are featured in mailers from Mary Rutan Hospital’s Crawfis Imaging Center sent to county residents this month and in posters at area businesses, and their stories also will be detailed in the Examiner in the upcoming weeks.

