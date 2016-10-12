Blue Jacket tributes

Bellefontaine Mayor Ben Stahler, center left, holds a carving of the Shawnee Chief Blue Jacket while artist Bob Holderman holds a slightly different version at Tuesday’s council meeting. Mr. Holderman, a retired police sergeant who teaches carving at the Friendly Senior Center, created the pieces from sections of rafter timbers off the Logan County Courthouse. The bust, held by Mayor Stahler will be displayed at the Municipal Building, while the other will be displayed at the Logan County Court Center. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)