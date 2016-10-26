Early voting continues through Nov. 7

The Logan County Board of Elections office has daily hours, including weekends, for early voting through Monday, Nov. 7.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays this week and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays next week. Voters may also vote from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.

Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

Voters should vote at their appropriate polls from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

More than 4,400 applications for early ballots had already be

