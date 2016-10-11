CAPPING THE CAPITAL

A Midstate Contractors Inc. craftsman installs flashing Monday atop a Corinthian capital on the northeast chimney chase of the Logan County Courthouse. The architectural features were removed in the 1950s and the current $10.6 million renovation project is restoring the feature. The new capitals, which will be painted to match other restored features, are made of resin materials rather than the plate iron used in the original 1870 project. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)