Local Democrats open party HQ

A downtown Bellefontaine storefront is being transformed into party central for the local effort to get Hillary Clinton and other Democratic candidates elected to office.

Christie Brannon and her sons Jackson, right, and Tommy greet Bruce Smith, left, and other local Democrats during the Monday evening opening of the Logan County Democratic Party headquarters, located at 122 N. Main St. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Party officials opened the 122 N. Main St. storefront on Monday evening and expect to have the office open as a minimum from 4 to 6 p.m. daily, Logan County Democratic Party Chairman Adam Brannon said. Office hours may be extended if Lincoln Plews, the local organizer of the Ohio Together campaign, is assigned to the post.

Currently, the office has signs for the presidential candidate available, along with yard signs for Democratic Senate candidate Ted Strickland and Janet Garrett of Elyria, who is challenging incumbent Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, for election to Congress.

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!