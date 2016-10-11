Jordan sees return to basics as cure for country’s ills

Serious issues are facing our country and its government, but “it’s still the best thing going,” Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, said at today’s legislative breakfast at Green Hills Community.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, talks with attendees after addressing the Logan County Chamber of Commerce’s annual legislative breakfast today at Green Hills Center. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

“During my years as a (collegiate) wrestler, I had the chance to visit the Soviet Union and Cuba,” the congressman said. “Going to places like that made me thankful to God that I was born in and can live in the United States of America.”

But all is not well, he acknowledged.

