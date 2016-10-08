A physician’s calling

Graber’s autobiography to benefit local medical education fund

Even before he was able to form his own memories, Dr. Harry Graber believes divine forces were guiding him toward a career in medicine that would lead him to Logan County, where he would become part of a larger effort to provide medical care to a rural community that shares the values of his upbringing.

From his first leather doctor’s bag to a signed copy of a Stan Musial photograph given to him by a grateful patient just prior to his sixth retirement from medicine, Dr. Harry L. Graber of West Liberty has had a long and fulfilling career as a physician, which he has offered a detailed account of in his new book, The Making of a Physician: This Was My Calling. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

“We become a part of our life experiences and I call these our environmental experiences,” the retired West Liberty physician said of the main theme that runs through his newly-released autobiography, The Making of a Physician: This Was My Calling, the proceeds from which will be used to benefit a local medical education fund.

“As I look back at these experiences and my life, I call them providential experiences. They were the meaningful experiences that helped guide me in my decision-making of life.”

The first of those experiences came in the first two years of his life when his mother Anna would pray that her non-thriving infant would survive. If he did, as Dr. Graber, 85, recalls the story his mother told him at age 18, she would dedicate the boy’s life to God.

Growing up on a farm near Auburn, Ind., the young boy learned to care for animals and how to trap animals at an early age. He recalls splinting the broken legs of two lambs and noticing the yellow liver spots on animals he caught.

“These stories and other early farm life experiences served as important environmental encounters in my life,” Dr. Graber writes in the autobiography.

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!