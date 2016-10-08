Not quick enough

Indian Lake High School student Dustin Wilkes tried use speed to defeat a light beam safety gate and grab a tennis ball during a visit to Honda Transmission Manufacturing Inc. on Friday. He failed and set off the red light atop the cage. Students from area high schools toured a variety of manufacturing plants including Precision Custom Products Inc., World Class Plastics Inc. and NEX Transport as part of National Manufacturing Day. The companies use the tours to show area students the variety of high tech manufacturing jobs available locally. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)