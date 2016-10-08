Domestic Violence Awareness Day event is Oct. 13

New Directions of Consolidated Care Inc. invites the community to join its annual Domestic Violence Awareness Day observance, slated for noon Thursday, Oct. 13, at Union Station, 613 Hamilton St., Bellefontaine, for lunch and a ceremony.

Speakers for this year are Ohio Representative Nino Vitale and Bellefontaine Police Department Officer Doug Walters. The event focuses on Soteria, the new shelter in Logan County for domestic violence victims, and the community collaboration aiding its success.

Ceremony participants also are asked to take a donation of a kitchen or cooking utensil that will benefit those served by Soteria.