City sets leaf pickup schedule

Crews from the Bellefontaine City Street Department begin the annual leaf pickup Oct. 24.

Residents should pile leaves as near as possible to the street, but not in the street or curbs or on sidewalks.

Residents should avoid parking in front of piles.

Piles should be free of branches, brush and trash. No bagged leafs will be accepted.

The first round schedule is:

• Oct. 24 through 26 — north of Columbus Avenue and east of Main Street;

• Oct. 27, 28 and 31 — south of Columbus and east of Main;

• Nov. 1 and 2 — south of Columbus and west of Main; and

• Nov. 3 and 4 — north of Columbus and west of Main.

The second round schedule is:

• Nov. 7 through 9 — north of Columbus Avenue and east of Main Street;

• Nov. 10, 14 and 15 — south of Columbus and east of Main;

• Nov. 16 and 17— south of Columbus and west of Main; and

• Nov. 18 and 21 — north of Columbus and west of Main.

Starting the week of Oct. 17, crews will be available for early leaf pickup. Contact Street Superintendent Donn Vollbrecht by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by phone at 592-1736.