East Liberty resident receives Ohio CASA Award

DENNIS BLANK

Dennis Blank of East Liberty was honored last week at the Ohio Court Appointed Special Advocates/Guardian Ad Litem Association’s Celebrate Kids Conference in Columbus with a Rising Star Volunteer of the Year Award.

The Logan County resident is a volunteer with the Clark County Juvenile Court CASA/GAL program.

CASA programs recruit and train volunteers to advocate for the best interest of children who are in foster care due to abuse and neglect.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by those who serve the children, who greatly need an advocate so they have the opportunity to grow, learn and enjoy life,” Mr. Blank said in a release.

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!