Smoky perfection

Dan Peverly of Port-A-Pit Bar-B-Que checks on chickens in a smoke barbecue Thursday afternoon during the Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities Auxiliary Foundation’s 29th annual chicken barbecue fundraiser at the 1851 W. State Route 47 board office. The Edgerton-based company prepared 3,200 half-chickens for the event, and has providing the main course for the LCBDD’s fundraiser meal for the past several decades. “They just do an outstanding job here of supporting kids and adults in the community,” said Mr. Peverly, who co-owns Port-APit Bar-B-Que with his wife, Leona. “We cut them the lowest price we can for the chickens.” (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)