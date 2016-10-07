Church marks 125 years

Gretna Brethren Church marks its 125th anniversary with a celebration this weekend at its 1564 S. Township Road 46, Bellefontaine, location.

Gretna Brethren Church, 1564 S. Township Road 46, presently, (above), and in its earlier years, (home page slide show photo), marks its 125th anniversary this weekend. (PHOTOS | SUBMITTED)

The church’s history dates to the Oct. 11, 1891, dedication of a meeting house built on an acre of land donated by Mr. and Mrs. Fredrick Mohr. A group of organizers had been meeting in the home of P.J. Detrick since Jan. 21, 1891, following a few years of Brethren mission work in the area from the Brethren Church in Ashland.

A total of 16 charter members began the church. Isaac Kilhefner was the first pastor of the church in 1889.

“God has blessed His church with strong pastoral leadership over the years,” a church member wrote in a brief history of the church. During the pastorate of the Rev. George Solomon in the 1952, membership doubled and attendance tripled. A large youth group became active and continued over the years. The women’s Missionary Society was active, as was the Sisterhood of Mary and Martha for girls, which was formed in 1915 and continued into the 1980s.

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!