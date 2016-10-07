4th generation furniture store reopens

A furniture store that has been in the same family for four generations reopened its Bellefontaine location Thursday.

Members of the Francis Furniture team, from left, Kelsi Murphy, John Adams, Alex Adams and Debbie Earick have reopened the south Main Street store after an eight-year hiatus. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Francis Furniture, 2551 S. Main St., once again will be selling La-Z-Boy, England and Klaussner brand furniture, Alex Adams, the fourth generation owner said.

The original business, Francis and Goffena, was opened in Sidney in 1935 by Glen Francis and Marcel Goffena. In 1960, Mr. Francis, his son, Ronald Francis and partner Robert Scofield opened a Francis & Scofield store in Celina, which later became Francis Furniture.

There are now six locations including the newest store in Bellefontaine, the Sidney and Celina stores and other locations at Greenville, Troy and Van Wert.

