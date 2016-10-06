Stars shine at chamber’s annual recognition

Local businessman Jerry Robinson said he was as light as a feather Wednesday after receiving the highest honor the local business community bestows upon an individual.

ABOVE: Jerry Robinson, owner of Robinson Investments received the Richard J. Rupp Leadership Award. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Ron Zimmerly, center, president of Liberty National Bank, receives the Integrity in Business Award from Logan County Chamber of Commerce outgoing board chairwoman, Laura Miller, and President and CEO Paul Benedetti during the Wednesday evening Stars in Business event. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

The award comes four years after his company, Robinson Investments, received the highest local honor a business can receive.

“I’m so humbled you could knock me down with a feather,” he said, noting that the presentation was made all the more poignant by the fact that his predecessor in the position was the late Edward Wallace, the former chamber director and community leader who passed away just two months ago.

Mr. Wallace’s son Nick Wallace introduced this year’s winner of the Richard J. Rupp Leadership Award during the Logan County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Stars in Business event.

But the son allowed his father to speak directly to the audience about the significance of the award in an audio recording made before his death.

“It was the most prestigious honor I received in my life,” Mr. Wallace said on the recording. “The chamber gives it out to one individual a year. Needless to say, I was honored.”

Complete story and more photos in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!