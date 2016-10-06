Smoke alarm pledges part of Firefighter Phil Program

Representatives from the Firefighter Phil Program sparked interest in fire safety recently at Indian Lake Elementary School during National Fire Prevention Month.

Mike McDade, left, of the Firefighter Phil program, and Indian Joint Fire District Chief Mark Gibson collect pledges from ILES students saying they will check the batteries in their smoke detectors at home. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

Mike McDade and his puppet friends from Firefighter Phil talked with students in grades kindergarten through four about all kinds of fire safety strategies.

The program also made a visit at Calvary Christian School.

The theme of this year’s program is Don’t Wait, Check the Date!

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!