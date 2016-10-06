K of C campaign aids those with developmental disabilities

The Bellefontaine Knights of Columbus Council 1782 used its Measure Up campaign to help local individuals with developmental disabilities.

Bellefontaine Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Sean Coakley (left) and Deputy Grand Knight Mitch Sweeney (right) present Logan County Board of DD Superintendent Saul Bauer (center) with a donation check.

Grand Knight Sean Coakley and Deputy Grand Knight Mitch Sweeney recently presented $385 to Logan County Board of Developmental Disabililties Superintendent Saul Bauer.

Local K of C members collected the money during their Measure Up campaign at Kroger last month, in which they passed out rulers in exchange for donations.

The campaign is a statewide initiative to support individuals with developmental disabilities.

“One hundred percent of the funds go to support DD,” Mr. Coakley said. “We just want to always support our local board and all those in need as much as we can.”

Mr. Bauer said the money will be used to help individuals with utilities, rent, car repairs and matching funds for burials and tombstones. The foundation also supports Christmas gifts for Discovery Center children among other activities.