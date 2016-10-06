Morning gridlock

Crews clean up the site of a one-vehicle, non-injury crash Thursday which led to a miles-long backup of eastbound traffic on U.S. Route 33. Troopers of the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the incident in which a trailer, right foreground, came loose from a pickup truck, left background. Metal building materials were strewn across the roadway just east of the County Road 5 overpass, complicating cleanup efforts. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)