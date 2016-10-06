Scratching the surface of scabies

County residents invited to participate in sewage program

The Logan County Health District has fielded a large number of calls about the local Norwegian scabies outbreak after it was first reported in the media earlier this week, and at the Wednesday afternoon board of health meeting, officials offered some additional information about the skin infestation.

A case of Norweigan scabies is shown on a hand. (PHOTO | WebMD.com)

Logan County Health Commissioner Dr. Boyd Hoddinott said there has been only one proven case in Logan County, but also two probable cases and three suspected cases. He said each

of the cases are in adults, and the infestation often afflicts those with weakened immune systems, and the disabled or elderly.

Scabies are mites that burrow into the upper layer of skin where it lives and lays its eggs. The Norwegian or “crusted” scabies is a more severe form of scabies that is “incredibly contagious,” Dr. Hoddinott said.

“As a practicing physician, I had never run into Norwegian scabies before. With this form of the scabies, each of the scabs that the person develops can have up to 10,000 mites.

“It can take up to a month for the person with the mites to develop a skin allergy, so in the meantime, they can pass it along to others they have close contact with.

“The treatment for this form of scabies requires a topical cream to be applied all over the body about twice a week, likely for a whole month. There’s an oral medication that has been helpful as well. And we really have to look at isolating the person.”

Scabies are spread by direct skin-to-skin contact or by sharing articles such as clothing, towels or bedding of an infested person. Therefore, prevention is best by avoiding direct contact.

Signs and symptoms include the following: itching (especially at night); a pimple-like itchy rash and can include tiny blisters; symptoms can affect much of the body such as: wrists, elbows, armpits, webbing between fingers, nipples, penis, waist/belt-line and buttocks, as previously reported in the Examiner.

Diagnosis and treatment is available by contacting your local physician as soon as possible if you think you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has Norwegian scabies, Dr. Hoddinott said.

Special cleaning procedures are necessary when dealing with scabies. Rooms, work spaces and vehicles used by an infested person should be thoroughly cleaned and vacuumed after use. Bedding and clothing should be machine-washed and dried using hot water/dryer cycles.

Items that cannot be dry-cleaned or laundered can be disinfected by storing in a closed plastic bag for several days to a week. Environmental disinfestation using pesticide sprays or fogs is discouraged.

The health commissioner and Nursing Director Kay Schroer noted that this is the fourth infectious disease outbreak in the past 2 1/2 months. Previously, the infectious disease nurse also was kept busy with investigating cases of the gastrointestinal illnesses cryptosporidiosis and norovirus, along with hand, foot and mouth disease. Cases of these illnesses have cleared up around the county, Mrs. Schroer said.

In environmental health matters, the board issued its second round of contracts for the repair or replacement of private sewage treatment systems in the county through a $120,000 Environmental Protection Agency Grant received by the agency earlier this year.

Bob Cat Multi-Works was the lowest bidder and was awarded the following contracts:

