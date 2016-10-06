No injuries reported in 4-vehicle crash

Two motorists were cited in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash Wednesday afternoon on State Route 347 near U.S. Route 33, where no injuries were reported. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report Chadd Navejar, 18, of Westerville, was operating a southwestbound car when he stopped in traffic and was struck from behind by a southwestbound sport utility vehicle operated by Kendra K. Rhodes, 24, of West Mansfield. A vehicle behind Ms. Rhodes, a pickup operated by Jason D. Kelley, 19, of Columbus, was able to stop before striking the SUV, but a vehicle behind him struck the rear of his pickup. The fourth vehicle was a pickup operated by Nathanael L. Planck, 18, of Milford Center. The Kelley pickup then was pushed into the Rhodes SUV. Ms. Rhodes and Mr. Planck each were cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead. Damage was moderate to each of the vehicles, and each of the drivers were wearing their seat belts, deputies report. (EXAMINER PHOTO | T.J. HUBBARD)