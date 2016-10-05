Alleged moneyman in Daniel Ott murder pleads to misdemeanor

Carl Jeffrey Rosebrook apologized Friday to the family and friends of Daniel E. Ott for his role in the 2006 mistaken-identity murder orchestrated by his brother, Joseph.

Jeff Rosebrook appears Friday, Sept. 30, in Geauga County Common Pleas Court. He pleaded guilty to misdemaenor obstruction of justice chrage for his role in the murder of Daniel E. Ott in 2006. (PHOTO | GEAUGA MAPLE LEAF)

“My family does not condone what my brother did and we are all very sorry for your tragic loss,” defense counsel Ian Friedman said, reading from a written statement Jeff Rosebrook had prepared. “We will carry the weight of his shame for the rest of our lives.”

The 58-year-old Jeff Rosebrook, who is a Perry Township trustee in Logan County, pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree misdemeanor obstruction of justice as part of a plea deal with prosecutors that allowed him to avoid jail time.

Prosecutors believe he was the moneyman in his brother’s botched murder-for-hire plot. His case was scheduled to go to trial in Geauga County Common Pleas Court Judge David Fuhry’s courtroom on Oct. 11.

Judge Fuhry accepted the plea and agreed to proceed directly to sentencing. He ordered Jeff Rosebrook to pay a $1,000 fine and court costs, but did not impose a jail sentence, in accordance with the terms of the parties’ plea agreement.

