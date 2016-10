Bellefontaine Mayor Ben Stahler, center, and Suzuka Mayor Noriko Suematsu shovel dirt onto an Okame cherry tree outside the Municipal Building today. A delegation of 10 from Bellefontaine’s Sister City were here to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the friendship. Mayor Stahler said, “By planting this tree, we create a living tribute that benefits both present and future generations.” (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)