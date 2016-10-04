Norwegian scabies reported in Logan County

Officials from the Logan County Health District report this week that cases of Norwegian scabies have been confirmed in Logan County.

Norwegian scabies, also known as crusted scabies, is a severe form of this skin infestation. Scabies are mites that burrow into the upper layer of skin where it lives and lays its eggs.

Crusted scabies can be found in individuals who have weakened immune systems, a person who is disabled or in the elderly.

Scabies are spread by direct skin-to-skin contact or by sharing articles such as clothing, towels or bedding of an infested person. Therefore, prevention is best by avoiding direct contact.

Signs and symptoms include the following: itching (especially at night); a pimple-like itchy rash and can include tiny blisters; symptoms can affect much of the body such as: wrists, elbows, armpits, webbing between fingers, nipples, penis, waist/belt-line and buttocks.

