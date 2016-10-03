Country (& jazz) for Old (& young) Men (& women)

Renowned guitarist to perform at Holland

Jazz guitarist John Scofield

A renowned jazz guitarist hopes to put the Holland Theatre on the map when he breathes a new life into some country and western classics.

John Scofield, who gained fame as a musician and composer playing and recording with Miles Davis in the early 1980s, brings his tour Country for Old Men to the Bellefontaine theater, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

While the local show will be the smallest city on Mr. Scofield’s international tour, he said in an email interview that hopes it is not the smallest audience.

“It’s always great and certainly interesting to bring our music to other parts of the country that we don’t visit as often,” Mr. Scofield wrote. “I feel very at home in Ohio. I was born there in 1951 in Dayton although I left when I was five years old. ...

