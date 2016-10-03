Advocacy network calls for new lesson plan — fewer state assessments

School districts want to be responsive to local needs

District report cards released about two weeks ago by the Ohio Department of Education have elicited frustration among many school administrators, who say their teachers and students are working harder than ever, but the state’s issuance of D’s and F’s in some assessment categories do not reflect their efforts.

In light of the state testing results, more than 40 school districts that are part of the Northwest and West Central Ohio Public School Advocacy Network are requesting state policy makers and the ODE to take a close look at new federal legislation, which could provide a reduction to all the testing requirements that have taken over their school days.

Locally, Indian Lake Local Schools, along with Ridgemont Local Schools, which includes a portion of Logan County, and each of the Hardin County school districts have joined this particular advocacy network. Other consortiums with the same purpose also are popping up around the state, including in the Cincinnati and Cleveland areas as well.

Specifically, they are looking at the federal Every Student Succeeds Act that was passed in December, and the opportunity it affords to scale back state tests to the minimum federal standard.

