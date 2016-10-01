HVAC heavy-lifting

Crews from PSC Crane and Rigging of Piqua utilize a crane Wednesday to lift a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system onto the roof of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Jail Complex. In late July, the air conditioning system at the 284 S. County Road 32 facility failed, and a temporary chiller was rented from Ohio Cat of Sharonville to cool the 45,000 square-foot building. PSC Crane and Rigging also removed the former HVAC system, pictured on the truck bed, and temporary chiller. The new system is scheduled to be up and running Friday, Jail Administrator Lt. Greg Fitzpatrick reports. Waibel Energy Systems of Vandalia maintains the facility’s heating and air conditioning under contract with the Logan County Commissioners. (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)