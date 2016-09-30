On the road to recovery

Coalition highlights progress made the past 2 years

Robin Barton, right, a local mother whose pleas for help in the local battle against drug addiction were included in a speech by President Obabma, was recognized during the Community Coalition for Opiate Relief Efforts dinner on Thursday evening. Annette Deao of the Logan County Family Court Treatment Court claps after introducing the mother, who spent years watching her daughter battle addiction. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

A video showing faces of recovery played in the darkened gymnasium at the Community Coalition for Opiate Relief Efforts dinner on Thursday evening.

As the lights gradually illuminated the room, the crowd of more than 300 people saw about two dozen local individuals who remained standing, holding cards with their own time in recovery.

These are the faces of recovery. They live and work among the community and any drug addict can cross over into recovery, coalition member Annette Deao said.

It was that message of hope and inspiration that replaced the sense of despair and desperation the coalition was born out of just two years ago, CORE co-chairs Steve Marshall and Tammy Nicholl said after the event.

“I think we accomplished what we hoped for and raised the awareness of the community,” Mr. Marshall, a pharmacist for Kroger, said. “Two years ago, we were trying to enlighten people about the significance of the problem. This year we are trying to raise awareness that there is hope.

“If we work together, with all the facets of law enforcement, legal, medical and education, we can change the tide and we can change people’s perspective on what addiction is.”

