Parade rally

Senior football player Parker Grothaus speaks Thursday during the Indian Lake Homecoming Community Parade and Pep Rally which concluded in the overflow parking lot of McDonald’s in Russells Point. (PHOTOS | JAMIE ROSS, INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

“Vacation Destinations” was the theme of the parade. The Indian Lake Middle School cross country team took their float to “Cancer Free Land” decorated in yellow ribbons and balloons in honor of their former coach and long-time ILMS teacher, Jean Newmeyer, who is currently being treated for sarcoma.