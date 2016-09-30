Water main break forces boil alert for city’s south end

A water main along Lake Avenue burst early today, forcing officials to issue a boil alert for Bellefontaine’s south end.

The alert affects homes, condominiums, apartments, restaurants and businesses from Lake to the south corporation limit and extends from Detroit Street to Ludlow Road, Water Superintendent Tim Newland said.

Bellefontaine City Schools canceled classes for the day because of the water main break.

Under the alert, tap water should not be used for consumption unless it is boiled vigorously for five minutes.

Water continues to flow today along Lake Avenue as city crews wait to excavate the site of a water main break. Work to repair the 12-inch main was on hold until the valve control water flow in the main were located and shut off. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Restaurants can continue to operate, Mr. Newland said, as long as the businesses do not use soda fountains hooked into the city’s water system and the operation can comply with health regulations to prepare food.

He said the 12-inch main broke sometime around 2 a.m., noting it has been under higher pressures since valves were shut off late Thursday along a water main replacement project on Main Street north of Lake.

Crews are working at two locations and water pressure has been affected by the break.

Late in the morning, city teams, including the engineering, water and street crews, were trying to locate valves to shut off the Lake Avenue main and line up pumps to help remove water from the upcoming excavation of the break site, Mr. Newland said.

“We can’t begin to excavate until we get the valves shut,” he said. “It’s too dangerous.”

More than a million gallons of water has been lost as a result of the break, he said.

Mr. Newland said all city residents should try to conserve water for the time being as levels at the city’s reservoirs have dropped since the break.

Once repairs are made, it will take about 24 hours to submit water samples and get “all clear” to resume consumption of tap water.