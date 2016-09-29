College views explored

Pupils from six area schools had the chance Wednesday at the 36th annual Logan County College Day to take an up-close and personal look at many options for where they could spend their time and further their education after high school graduation.

Bellefontaine High School students Kayli Fergus, left, and Kaitey Chervenak check out a virtual reality headset showing 360 degree views of the Mount St. Joseph University campus near Cincinnati, while admissions counselor Patrick Gibboney looks on Wednesday during the 36th annual Logan County College Day hosted by Benjamin Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Representatives from 64 colleges, universities, technical schools and various branches of the U.S. military spoke with students about their future plans during the event staged in the Benjamin Logan High School gymnasium.

To get a feel for their upcoming surroundings, pupils checked out photos of the campuses, and at one of the booths, they even felt like they were walking around the college town through a special piece of technology.

