$600,000 donation accepted

Will fund Dr. Sloan SMART Technology Center equipment

A large donation accepted Wednesday in a regular meeting of the Ohio Hi-Point school board will pay for equipment upgrades to the technology lab.

A $600,000 donation from the Sloan Foundation will outfit the Hi-Point campus with Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology (SMART) equipment.

The new equipment will be set up in the Dr. Sloan SMART Technology Center.

