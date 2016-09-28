West Mansfield shooting range still a problem

Village opts for eminent domain court filing

Operators of the West Mansfield Conservation Club have built some backstops to try to contain stray bullets, but officials remain concerned with the safety of the shooting range.

When volunteers with the West Mansfield Conservation Club began working at the West Mansfield Conservation Club Aug. 27 to build backstops to stop stray bullets from leaving the property there was little there, as shown above. The property as it looks now is shown below. The village’s wastewater treatment plant buildings in the background have been hit multiple times and village employees are wary of working there. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

The discussion was part of the rescheduled West Mansfield Council meeting Tuesday evening during which the council agreed to pursue an eminent domain action to obtain an easement for a very small piece of land.

Mayor Kim Kerns and Village Administrator David Evans reported the Conservation Club has not yet had an inspection conducted by the National Rifle Association as they said they would at the August council meeting.

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!