Sloan fund marks 90th year

Just two weeks ahead of the 90th anniversary of a grant to assist city high school students, Bellefontaine City Council members approved 6-0 a resolution to use proceeds from the Dr. Earl Sloan Endowment Fund to provide $60 vouchers for clothing or school fees to 70 qualifying students.

The fund was established Oct. 11, 1926, and has been approved each year since.

Interest earnings from the fund are used to cover the vouchers.

The resolution was part of Tuesday’s light agenda.

