Superintendent Mann to receive regional award for 2nd time

District looks at natural gas switchover costs

Riverside Local Schools officials announced at their Tuesday evening meeting that Superintendent Scott Mann will be honored for the second time with a regional award from the Buckeye Association of School Administrators.

At a BASA conference in Columbus next week, Mr. Mann will receive the Exemplary Educational Leadership Award for Region 2. One award recipient is selected in each of BASA’s 10 regions in Ohio.

The award, which Mr. Mann also received in 2014, recognizes the administrator’s work to promote educational opportunities for students and to serve as an advocate for public education.

Riverside Treasurer Lucas Ratliff nominated Mr. Mann for the award this year.

