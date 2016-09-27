Young Americans take the stage tonight; Show is a homecoming for Harrington

ABOVE: Benjamin Logan Schools fourth-grader Matthew Cox, left, receives some cues from The Young Americans cast member Dakota Rader during the group’s Turn Up The Music workshop Monday morning for Logan County students at Benjamin Logan High School. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Bellefontaine High School graduate Cara Harrington, center, is one of the about 40 cast members of The Young Americans who are visiting Benjamin Logan High School this week to work with Logan County students as part of a tour of schools in the Midwest. They will present a public performance at 7 p.m. today at BLHS. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)

About 200 Logan County students in grades 3 through 12 will showcase their singing and dancing talents in a high-energy, foot-stomping show set to upbeat pop music this evening following a three-day workshop led by a professional performing arts group that travels around the world.

That public performance — slated for 7 p.m. today at the Benjamin Logan High School — also will be an enthusiastic homecoming for Logan County native Cara Harrington, 22, who is one of the more than 40 cast members of The Young Americans crew that is visiting the area and leading the workshop at BLHS.

During her three years with the organization, Ms. Harrington has traveled to the United Kingdom to work with students there, and more recently, visited Japan for a 41⁄2 month tour. Now for the Midwest tour of The Young American’s new Turn Up the Music show, she and the other cast members are teaching musical and performance arts skills at schools across Ohio, Michigan, Illinois and Canada during the next several months.

“It is such a busy schedule on the road, but you’re seeing so much of different cultures that you don’t think about how busy you are. It’s very fulfilling,” the 2012 Bellefontaine High School graduate said.

