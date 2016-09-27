Six Hundred Downtown changes hands

SAXTON

Downtown Bellefontaine’s popular pizzeria Six Hundred Downtown is under new ownership, but local foodies should expect the same quality product.

Brittany Saxton, who was general manager and has worked with previous owner Michael Shepherd for 14 years, bought the 108 S. Main St. restaurant just shy of its fifth anniversary.

In addition to learning the restaurant management business from her mentor, Ms. Saxton also learned the skill of pizza-tossing.

She has been competing at international pizza competitions for 10 years and is a five-time World Pizza Champion, a two-time World Pizza record holder and a member of the World Pizza Champions Pizza Team. The World Pizza Champions are made up of award winning pizza professionals who compete worldwide and have appeared on national television and cable network programs.

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!