Report card analysis looks at poverty rates

Choir trip to Nashville considered

Bellefontaine City Schools officials presented a state report card data analysis during their Monday evening meeting related to how districts performed and their poverty levels. They also heard from a music teacher, who discussed a tradition she would like to renew with a high school choral group.

Choir director Stacy Calton has proposed a trip to Nashville this school year from May 18 through 21 with high school symphonic choir members. She said the group of about 73 choir members would have the chance to perform at two different venues while on the trip and also would participate in a recording studio workshop.

“Nashville is not too far away, but it’s rich in music history,” Ms. Calton said. “I’m a BHS graduate myself, and I’ve heard that choir groups in the past have taken similar trips. We want to start offering a trip once again, every two years.

“I want to give our students the chance to explore outside of Logan County and perform on some larger stages where big names have performed.”

